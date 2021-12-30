‘The Book of Boba Fett’ score may drop a big hint about the show’s villain

The Book of Boba Fett‘s first episode showed that being Tatooine’s newest Crime Lord isn’t going to be easy. Those paying tribute to Lord Fett were clearly doing it with ulterior motives, and Mos Espa’s Mayor won’t bend the knee.

Even so, we don’t yet know who the show’s primary antagonist will be and the unidentified Mayor of Mos Espa doesn’t exactly sound like a heavy-hitter. But there’s one well-established villain that’d make a lot of sense as an opponent to Lord Fett: Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s Crimson Dawn – and eagle-eared fans may have spotted a musical hint that they’re coming.

Ludwig Göransson’s excellent main theme for the show played over the credits seems to contain a melodic reference to John Powell’s Crimson Dawn theme from Solo. Here are the two songs:

The Crimson Dawn would make for a great antagonist. While their power has diminished somewhat since Solo, we know they’re still an active force in the galaxy and would absolutely see the power vacuum created by Fett as an opportunity to expand their reach.

This means we may also see the reappearance of Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra, who is now running the Crimson Dawn. Qi’Ra and Fett even have pre-existing beef, as a recent comic revealed she’d temporarily stolen the frozen Han Solo between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Fett vowed that he’d kill her for standing between him and his bounty, so we may see that threat pay off in this show.

Here’s hoping the second episode either confirms her arrival or drops some more hints.

The Book of Boba Fett airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.