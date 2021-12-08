‘The Book of Boba Fett’ star addresses potential Mando cameo

Given that Jon Favreau launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man and its sequel, becoming a firm favorite among the Disney top brass by directing The Jungle Book and The Lion King before launching the small screen Star Wars mythology on Disney Plus with The Mandalorian, it’s no surprise the studio has looked to both the filmmaker and Kevin Feige’s success for inspiration.

Din Djarin’s second season toed the line between crossovers and furthering its own narrative, incorporating animated favorites Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano into the mix alongside Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett, all three of whom are set to play major recurring roles across the streaming slate.

The Book of Boba Fett is just weeks away from premiering, and in an interview with Total Film, Morrison played coy when asked if his solo series would be returning the favor by having Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin drop by for a cameo.

“I can’t say anything. But we have some wonderful, colorful things to look forward to. I don’t want to say too much about it because we’re all going to go on this journey together. And every little bit of information is pretty precious now.”

Pascal is obviously busy shooting HBO’s The Last of Us, but it wouldn’t be too difficult for the actor to record a voiceover and have a stunt double fill in wearing the armor on The Book of Boba Fett set, and it would certainly enhance the connective tissue of the MandoVerse, with Ahsoka also gearing up to enter production early next year.