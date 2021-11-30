‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ recruits another new cast member

Things are coming along nicely for Disney Plus Star Wars series Ahsoka, which has exploded into life over the last few weeks after almost an entire year of radio silence, and it’s widely expected to be the next streaming exclusive to head in front of cameras at Lucasfilm’s California soundstages once The Mandalorian‘s third season wraps production.

So far, the only plot details we can glean is that Rosario Dawson’s title hero will be on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was name-dropped during her cameo appearance in Mando’s second run of adventures, which also doubled as a backdoor pilot for Ahsoka.

The internet went wild when Hayden Christensen was confirmed to be returning as Darth Vader, before the fanbase went into meltdown at the news Natasha Liu Bordizzo would be bringing Sabine Wren into live-action. Another brand new member of the ensemble has been revealed, but the identity of their character has yet to be unveiled.

As per Deadline, Ivanna Sakhno has boarded Ahsoka, with the 24 year-old Ukrainian actress having previously appeared in Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Spy Who Dumped Me and the small screen’s High Fidelity. The report comes attached with the additional information that she’s playing a brand new character created specifically for the show, but an important one nonetheless.