‘The Book of Boba Fett’ star says they’re not good guys or bad guys

The double act of Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen instantly stole the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere when they first partnered up to kick all sorts of ass in The Mandalorian, and the hype is slowly beginning to head through the roof as we get closer to the December 29 premiere of The Book of Boba Fett.

Given that Star Wars has always been indebted to the Western and samurai genres since George Lucas first cracked the story over 45 years ago, the franchise has always tended to be pretty distinct when it comes to separating the good guys from the villains.

However, a bounty hunter assuming control of the Tatooine criminal underworld and doing everything in his power to stay there is poised to blur the lines, so it’s no surprise that Wen revealed to D23 Magazine via The Direct that in The Book of Boba Fett, it’s hard to distinguish between the black and white hats.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see how their dynamics grow in The Book of Boba Fett. I think that’s all I can say. The rest is, you have to watch. Not that they’re the bad guys. They’re not that good either. We are the anti-hero. I like playing an anti-hero. You get away with more, I think. Well, there’s a partnership between the two of them [Fennec and Boba Fett], for sure. They’re bonded by the fact that they both lived through a near-death experience. And there is a sense of code that they both abide by.”

The Book of Boba Fett may unfold in the same pocket of the Star Wars universe as The Mandalorian, but it’s shaping up to be a much different beast. It’s important for each new streaming series to set out its own stall, and bringing in Robert Rodriguez virtually guarantees the formula that worked so well for Din Djarin’s small screen adventures is going to be slapped with a fresh coat of antiheroic paint.