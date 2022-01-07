‘The Book of Boba Fett’ star teases major surprises in the final episode

The online reception to The Book of Boba Fett has been interesting to say the least, with many fans still clearly on the fence over how they feel about the latest Star Wars series to hit Disney Plus.

Last week’s premiere was decried in certain circles for being boring, but the latest installment assuaged many of those concerns with a showstopping action sequence, not to mention the cameo appearance on a cult favorite character. The Book of Boba Fett knows exactly what it is, it’s just up to the audience to get on the same wavelength.

Of course, after both seasons of The Mandalorian were peppered with huge surprises, Star Wars aficionados will be expecting something similar to happen before The Book of Boba Fett draws to a close. While he obviously wasn’t going to divulge anything in terms of specifics, star Temuera Morrison hinted to The Hollywood Reporter that something big is coming in the seventh and final installment.

“Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series. Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

One popular theory already making the rounds is that Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s Qi’ra will be revealed as the big bad pulling the strings behind Crimson Dawn and the organization’s vendetta against Boba Fett, and it’s something that can’t by ruled out by any stretch of the imagination when there’s still five weeks to go.