‘The Book of Boba Fett’ star wants revenge on Mace Windu

Temuera Morrison’s titular bounty hunter has been getting roasted online by Star Wars supporters for the last two weeks, which is fair enough when you think about it, after the best-received episodes of The Book of Boba Fett barely even featured the main character at all.

The series has proven to be a lot more polarizing than anyone could have predicted, at least until Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pulled out the big guns by dropping Din Djarin, Luke Skywalker, Grogu, Ahsoka Tano, Cad Bane, and Cobb Vanth into the same episode in an orgy of fan service.

Not once has The Book of Boba Fett explicitly been named as a potential multi-season show, but with Andor looking set for a second run of episodes, it definitely can’t be ruled out.

Speaking to IMDb, Morrison revealed that were he to grace our screens again in the future, he’s got his eyes on taking revenge on Mace Windu, the man responsible for the death of his father.

“I owe him big time for my dad. He’s done. He’s done. I’ve got my eye on him. He’s top of the list, in fact.”

Looking at how much the Disney Plus roster has leaned on nostalgia for inspiration, without even mentioning that the prolific Samuel L. Jackson has teased Mace Windu’s survival leading to a potential return to a galaxy far, far away, it’s definitely not something that can be ruled out 100% at this stage.