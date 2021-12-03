‘The Book of Boba Fett’ star was worried the show would reveal too much

Even though the character is one of the most iconic figures in Star Wars lore, we don’t know an awful lot about Boba Fett. He’s a bounty hunter, he’s got cool armor and he doesn’t take any prisoners, but it would be an understatement to say the franchise has never really explored what makes him tick.

Of course, that’s all set to change in just a few short weeks when The Book of Boba Fett comes to Disney Plus, with Temuera Morrison’s return to a galaxy far, far away culminating in his own spinoff series set in the same corner of the universe as The Mandalorian.

Season 2 of Din Djarin’s adventures marked a stellar return for Boba, but in an interview with SFX, Morrison admitted that he had concerns about his solo show revealing a little too much about the man behind the helmet.

“Yes, and that’s where we kind of opened up too much of the can at times, I think. I did have my reservations, but hey, I trust the people I work with. I was so lucky I had people like Dave Filoni who has an ability to connect some of the dots – some of the ancient dots – and to keep that authenticity. I relied on him a lot, because I’m not one of these actors that reads every comic book and every bounty hunter book.”

It’s an admittedly tricky balancing act to strike, when The Book of Boba Fett elevates the antihero to center stage and positions him as the new criminal kingpin on Tatooine, all while trying to avoid playing its hand too early. A po-faced mystery wrapped in an enigma doesn’t really work as the protagonist of a blockbuster sci-fi adventure, but we can safely assume a middle ground has been reached given the combined creative forces and talent of executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez.