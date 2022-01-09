There’s little doubt that despite his insignificant screentime in the original trilogy, Boba Fett is one of the most iconic characters in the history of the galaxy far, far away. The fact that we live in a day and age where the legendary bounty hunter gets a TV show all to himself is something that can excite every Star Wars fan, regardless of what they think about Disney and what they’ve done with George Lucas’ creation.

For many, The Book of Boba Fett is a series that presents the perfect opportunity for many unsung heroes and villains from the Skywalker Saga to make a comeback. Granted, having Boba Fett as the main character is an occasion unto itself, but the past few years and even the Mouse House’s sequel trilogy have proven that nothing gets Star Wars fans going as much as nostalgia.

Recently, stars Temuera Morrison (Boba) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) talked about the ongoing series in an interview with TVLine. While the man behind the green Mandalorian helmet refused to talk about any famous good guys appearing in The Book of Boba Fett, he teased fans about the possibility of returning villains.

“Oh, yeah. We’re not allowed to mention too much about these incoming actors, but yeah, we look forward to it,” Temuera said. “That’s just the beginning. There are some colorful chaps coming in to upset the works and that’s a part of this wonderful series, too, the introduction of all these elements that come in all shapes and all kinds.”

Morrison’s co-star Wen also had a few hype-fueling words to add to the conversation herself, noting:

“I think Fennec is quite skilled with, not just her sniple rifle, but she’s got a lot of other skills up her sleeves. I’ve gotta be careful not to divulge too much, but you will definitely see a lot more action.”

The Book of Boba Fett will continue to chronicle the journey of its titular character this Wednesday on Disney Plus.