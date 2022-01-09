In terms of first impressions, it’s safe to say that The Book of Boba Fett was off to a rocky start when compared to the likes of The Mandalorian or The Clone Wars. Even though most fans are growing to like this solo outing from one of the most ruthless bounty hunters in the galaxy, a lot of folks are still busy speculating about a possible surprise appearance from any number of legacy Star Wars characters.

These days, it seems that every time Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) makes an appearance for an interview with a media outlet, the discussion inevitably moves towards all the surprises that the new Disney Plus series might have in store for fans. Perhaps showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were wrong to set precedents for this in the eponymous TV shows, since it might just be that we’ll all be disappointed by the time The Book of Boba Fett finale premieres on the Mouse House’s streaming service.

That’s still a few weeks down the road, so for the time being, the rumor mill will do as the audience directs it. Morrison and Ming-Na Wen recently sat down for a chat with TVLine, and when the interviewer asked the former about a possible “Luke Skywalker moment,” like the one we had in The Mandalorian season 2 finale, here’s what the thespian cheekily said in response.

“Who are we talking about? Who is that guy [Luke Skywalker]? This is The Book of Boba we’re talking about here. Who’s that other guy mentioned? Isn’t he in those other big movies? This is The Book of Boba, okay?”

That’s not exactly a rebuttal, but whatever cameos still lie in wait, it’s clear that Lucasfilm is playing this one pretty close to the chest.