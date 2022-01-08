The Book of Boba Fett is slowly but surely turning into every Star Wars fan’s next obsession. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have once again proven that when it comes to the galaxy far, far away, they know what they’re doing.

If there’s one thing the eponymous showrunners of these Disney Plus Star Wars shows know how to do, it’s invoking nostalgia in its most powerful form. For that matter, I don’t think anyone disagrees that if Luke Skywalker hadn’t appeared during The Mandalorian season 2 finale, the entire rescue mission would’ve been summed up as a dull affair.

There are a slew of other Star Wars cameos in these shows, of course, so many in fact that you’d probably lose count at some point despite being a diehard fan. The Book of Boba Fett is also not exempt from this rule, as we’ve already learned during this week’s episode two.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, stars Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen are now teasing fans by talking about other characters that they’d like to crossover with, in the ongoing series.

“So many [characters] I’m trying to think… our timeline. There’s still Darth Vader. This is my wish list,” Ming-Na Wen said. “You know, I’m not giving anything away. Right? Where our timeline is, who’s not gone yet? Just all the OGs. I’d love them. I love them all.”

Morrison saw eye to eye with his co-star, saying: “Yeah, Darth Vader. I think Boba worked for Darth for a bit, didn’t he? So yeah, that’d be cool, wouldn’t it? With Big Darth again.”

While it’s quite frankly impossible for Darth Vader to appear in The Book of Boba Fett, a lot of fans are almost convinced that a popular character from the prequel era could make a comeback, though we wouldn’t hold our breaths just yet.