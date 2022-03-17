‘The Boys’ college-set spinoff gains lead star Chance Perdomo

The untitled The Boys spinoff, which is currently in production and will be heading to Prime Video, has landed a new lead star — Chance Perdomo who will take over from Shane Paul McGhie.

According to a report by Deadline, Perdomo, who is known for his role in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will lead the cast playing a young superhero. Perdomo will be joining the current cast including Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips, excluding both McHie and co-star Aimee Carrero who left the project recently.

The report claims that Perdomo won’t simply be taking over the same character that McGhie was set to play. The show and especially Perdomo’s character has undergone rewrites courtesy of new showrunners Michell Fazekas and Tara Butters.

Currently, the series has no official nor is there much information available when it comes to its characters. For now, all we know is that the R-rated series is set to explore the lives of college-aged superheroes as they compete for the best contracts while navigating other teen and supe-related issues. Fans of The Boys will be happy to know that its spin-off will be keeping the extreme style of action and satirical humor we’ve grown to love thanks to the OG show.

While this spinoff is still a long way from wrapping up its production, fans can expect plenty more The Boys content in 2022 as the third season of the series, whose first official trailer was released earlier this month, is all set to launch in June.