Amazon’s The Boys is a certified, foul-language-filled hit. A fourth season is now being filmed, and will likely feature more of the villainous Homelander, but until then, fans are having fun noting all the things the character has been called up until this point.

homelander’s aliases i’m dying these are so funny pic.twitter.com/PWX6iDFtzz — storm (@WAYNEUSSY) September 5, 2022

The above tweet, which showcases a portion of the wiki for the show, recently went viral on social media. While some of these are technically aliases, several are just insults to a man who has a gaping pit of insecurity in place of a soul, and one says his biggest foes carry the list;

Neither Stan nor Soulja Boy pulled any punches — ࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨࣨFzo (@Fergonfzo) September 6, 2022

For another, none of the terms on the list carry as much weight as Stan Edgar’s. At one point, Antony Starr’s character used to be intimidated by him and yearned for his approval, but, in their last moments, Edgar dressed him down from the god-like pedestal he likes to think he rests on.

Bad Product is the most disrespectful shit ever — bruh (@goji_rat) September 6, 2022

One user went to lengths to distinguish between an alias and an insult.

these are not aliases these are insults i fucking hate the wiki — lil ugly manes strongest soldier (@deathdynamictwt) September 6, 2022

The next season of The Boys does not have a release date at this time. A spinoff show titled Gen V is being eyed to premiere in 2023 while The Boys Presents: Diabolical has already aired, received critical acclaim and won an Emmy award for its animation.