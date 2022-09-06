‘The Boys’ fans can’t get enough of Homelander’s so-called aliases
Amazon’s The Boys is a certified, foul-language-filled hit. A fourth season is now being filmed, and will likely feature more of the villainous Homelander, but until then, fans are having fun noting all the things the character has been called up until this point.
The above tweet, which showcases a portion of the wiki for the show, recently went viral on social media. While some of these are technically aliases, several are just insults to a man who has a gaping pit of insecurity in place of a soul, and one says his biggest foes carry the list;
For another, none of the terms on the list carry as much weight as Stan Edgar’s. At one point, Antony Starr’s character used to be intimidated by him and yearned for his approval, but, in their last moments, Edgar dressed him down from the god-like pedestal he likes to think he rests on.
One user went to lengths to distinguish between an alias and an insult.
The next season of The Boys does not have a release date at this time. A spinoff show titled Gen V is being eyed to premiere in 2023 while The Boys Presents: Diabolical has already aired, received critical acclaim and won an Emmy award for its animation.