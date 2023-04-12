‘The Boys’ puts a blood-soaked bow on season 4 production

Later this year, the Gen V spin-off of The Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Afterward, the fourth season of the main offering will come and bring blood-soaked superheroic misadventures with it as production on the season has finally finished filming.

Showrunner Eric Kripke posted the above shots this morning on his personal Twitter. Here, he is beside Jack Quaid and co-star Karen Fukuhara while fellow tagged co-star Karl Urban (William Butcher) is absent — as are tagged co-stars Erin Moriarty and Laz Alonso. People are jazzed the wait will not be as long, and one Amazon Prime account jokes the writer needs to update his bio.

time to change that bio Mr. Kripke!! pic.twitter.com/6G9Rz1UahB — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) April 12, 2023

As of this story’s filing, it has not been changed. Elsewhere in the replies, fans are saying Karen Fukuhara is one of the nicest people they have ever met at a convention (likely valid), and one fan hopes we all get a look at the mayhem sooner than we think.

Does that mean the season four will be coming out sooner. — 🇬🇧🍑Fr0z3n_Fr0st18🍑🇬🇧🤍💛💚 (@FFr0st18) April 12, 2023

Of course, what will come next truly is anyone’s guess. All we really know is Hughie will be covered in someone’s fluids, Antony Starr’s Homelander will continue to go crazy (and there is a twisted theory about what will really send him into the abyss), and Urban’s Butcher will continue to be diabolical. There are some other mysteries as well — mostly tied to just what some veterans from Supernatural will be up to — and a different user hopes Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be a supporter of the anti-Supes crusade.

Can’t WAIT for Season 4 to come out!!! I’m curious as to how @JDMorgan is going to fit into the team…

Plus I think you missed a spot on your face of blood 😉❤️❤️ — #LaDonna_#I❤@jdmorgan !❤️ (@XxgwenxX_Lover) April 12, 2023

The fourth season does not yet have an official release date. It will contain eight episodes like its predecessors, and newcomers to the cast this season also includes Rosemarie DeWitt, Rob Benedict of Supernatural fame, and Elliot Knight of Titans.