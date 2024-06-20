‘The Boys’ Season 4: Sister Sage powers just went full body horror

Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) is more than the best new character introduced in The Boys Season 4. She is also a reminder of how Prime Video’s beloved series frequently flirts with body horror.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 established Sister Sage as the most intelligent person in the world. However, by the end of Episode 3, she’s making speeches about the value of Transformers 2 while seducing The Deep (Chace Crawford) – who’s currently in a serious relationship with an octopus, by the way. Sage’s sudden change of personality only gets weirder when the camera zooms in on a mysterious metal stick with one end covered in blood.

Episode 4 of The Boys explains the meaning of the metal stick. In doing so, the series honors its long-lasting tradition of using body horror to show how twisted superpowers would be in the real world.

Sister Sage’s powers come with a gruesome downside

Image via Prime Video

Vought’s Compound V changes human biology unexpectedly, granting those injected with it superhuman traits and special skills. Yet, playing with Mother Nature comes at a cost, as superpowers often have grotesque side effects. For instance, The Deep can breathe underwater and communicate with aquatic life like DC’s Aquaman and Marvel’s Namor. Compound V also changed his body, adding gills to his torso. It’s no wonder The Deep is so self-conscious about his own body, even if it’s unfortunate that he channels his insecurities into being a jerk.

The use of body horror in The Boys doesn’t end with The Deep. Gecko’s (David W. Thompson) regeneration led him to care so little about his body that he began selling his limbs, questioning the value of human flesh in a world of superheroes. Cricket’s (Lizze Broadway) ability to shrink down is activated by self-induced vomiting, forcing her to self-inflict bulimic behaviors to try to find her place in the spotlight. Marie Monroe’s (Jaz Sinclair) control over blood feeds her compulsion to cut herself. Plus, the fact everyone’s blood is a tool and a weapon might have contributed to Victoria Neuman’s (Claudia Doumit) sociopathy, as she shares her powers with Marie. Even Temporary V causes severe tissue damage in the unfortunate people who use it, with Butcher (Karl Urban) developing a brain cancer that will soon claim his life.

Image via Prime Video

Every season of The Boys, and even in the Gen V spinoff, has explored how Supes’ bodies change beyond their control, sometimes becoming threats to themselves. This is a classic theme from body horror, complete with the gruesome imagery the series uses to showcase the nasty effects of distorting human flesh. In addition, due to the influence of Compound V, people’s bodies are not temples to preserve but weapons to use or to fight against. In this context, Sister Sage’s addition to The Boys Season 4 only allows the series to explore body horror more in-depth.

Episode 4 of Season 4 explains that Sage is brilliant because her brain constantly grows. The increase in neurons allows her to make connections no one else can, and she simultaneously juggles dozens of complex ideas. Nevertheless, her skull remains the same size, so as time passes, her brain starts pushing against the surrounding bone walls. To release some pressure, Sage needs to perform frequent lobotomies, sticking a metal needle through the eye socket to remove grey matter. The procedure is painful and bloody, and it would be at home in a body horror movie.

Sage’s lobotomy also temporarily impairs her ability to think. As The Boys explains, this is a pleasant experience for her, as it allows her to be freed from the weight of calculating her every move and analyzing the world around her. A lobotomy also enables Sage to enjoy the simple and dumb pleasures of everyday life, such as having sex with a bland man like The Deep.

In short, Sister Sage’s powers are pure body horror. Her body shifts against her will, and she has to constantly fight against her brain growth to survive. Her most significant threat is inside herself, and keeping it in check demands a blood sacrifice. Sage was already one of the most exciting characters in the TV show’s history, but the nature of her powers just makes her even better.

