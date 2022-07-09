‘The Boys’ showrunner has no issues being known as ‘the exploding d*ck guy’

You’d think that Eric Kripke would resent his reputation as a dick destroyer, but you’d be wrong.

As just one of several too-hard-to-believe, too-gross-to-stomach events from season 3 of The Boys, showrunner Kripke put a shrinking superhero inside a dude’s penis for some microphilic sex. The wrong kind of discharge happens when the tiny supe sneezes and suddenly grows to his normal size, leaving the penis—and the rest of the guy’s body—in bloody pieces.

Naturally, this scene stuck to the psyche of many viewers against their will, and Kripke revealed to Deadline that his son is no exception. “What the f*ck is wrong with you?” the 15 year-old reportedly asked his dad after watching the scene. However, the executive producer added that he loved shocking his offspring, and continues to derive immense pride from both being “the exploding dick guy” and pulling off the “biggest dick joke in history” (the prop penis was 30 feet long).

The Boys EP Reveals New Look At Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

“It actually brings me ridiculous amounts of pride. You know, I showed it to my 15 year-old son and two things. One is when it was over, he looked at me and said what the f*ck is wrong with you, which I thought was great. Then the next day, he was like you know what, Dad, I was thinking about it, you’ve pulled off the biggest dick joke in history. I don’t know. I can’t think of a bigger, more expensive dick joke. So, you know, I think it could be something I’d be very comfortable with on my tombstone.”

“Here lies Eric Kripke, The Exploding Dick Guy” has a pretty good ring to it.