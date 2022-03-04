Antony Starr may have recently channeled his inner Homelander and got into a fight with a chef in Spain. The incident must have been pretty serious, too, because The Boys actor has reportedly been handed a suspended 12-month prison sentence.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Starr was arrested on Wednesday in Alicante for drunkenly punching a Spanish pub chef and smashing a glass in his face. He spent two nights in police custody before being taken for a quick trial. The court sentenced the actor to serve 12 months in jail, though he can avoid prison if he pays a fine of £4,141 to the chef in 72 hours.

The 21-year-old chef named Bathuel Araujo claimed that was Starr was “very drunk” and threatened him before the physical assault. “You don’t know who you’ve messed with, you don’t know who I am and what you’ve done. You’ve committed the mistake of your life and I’m going to look for you. I want to kill you,” He allegedly said.

Starr’s state of inebriation has apparently helped his exoneration, though the suspended sentence is on the condition “that he doesn’t commit another crime in two years and pays the compensation in the next 72 hours,” a court official said.

The Boys alum was in Spain to appear in the next Guy Ritchie film, an action-thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Alexander Ludwig, and Emily Beecham.

Here’s to hoping, assuming the above is accurate, that once he’s paid his dues and eased off the booze that Starr can move past this.