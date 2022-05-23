Amazon’s The Boys are back on screens June 3 and, while promises have been made about the lunacy of the coming episodes, star Karen Fukuhara says they’re wild, but in a fitting way appropriate for the world we all live in right now.

“A lot of people would think that our show is inappropriate. To me, it’s inappropriate in all the right ways. We have gotten the golden stamp from the [Television] Academy, and there’s no better feeling than to feel validated for the work that you do.”

Fukuhara speaks about the show and its prior Emmy nominations for its second season in an article published by Entertainment Weekly today. The piece also features stars Jack Quaid, Jensen Ackles, Karl Urban, and Antony Starr. Fukuhara also says what fans will soon get to see will somehow top the sequence in season two where a speedboat was driven into a whale’s large body.

“[It] will make that whole whale sequence look like a piece of cake. “It’s not just about the crazy action scenes [or] the social commentary, but, the depths of the characters, and the darkness that some of them go through, I don’t know how we did it. But hopefully it’s allowed to air.”

Season three of The Boys will have eight episodes. Star Chace Crawford has previously expressed concern he will not be able to find work in the future due to its content which includes an adaptation of the infamous Herogasm plotline from the source comics.