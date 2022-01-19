‘The Boys’ star says Season 3 is more messed up than ever before

The Boys‘ second season continued the show’s hot streak, with the show scoring record audiences for Amazon Prime. The third season lands later this year, with the cast and crew giving repeated interviews that indicate that they’re planning to push the boundaries of what’s possible on TV.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has promised that the run will see “the craziest thing they have ever pulled off”, going on to say they’ll deliver “something nobody has ever seen before, probably for good reason.”

Now, in a new interview with TheWrap, Jack Quaid (currently starring in Scream) has commented on how he thinks the upcoming episodes are coming together:

“I think this season is our best yet. I’m very biased obviously, but it’s a season that’s even more messed up than the ones we’ve done so far. There’s a lot of those signature messed up Boys moments.”

He also hinted it’ll be a departure from the first two seasons:

“I think we tackle a lot of new territory. I think you see our characters in places that you’ve never really seen them before. I’m just so excited for people to see it. That’s going to be awesome. I don’t know. I don’t know what else to say besides, I think I had the most fun shooting this season compared to the others because all of the actors now, and the crew, we’re just this big, huge family It just feels like second nature at this point and I love it. But I’m really proud of what we did and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Similar things were said by the cast ahead of Season 2, and it didn’t disappoint. It’ll be particularly fun to see how the show handles the Herogasm storyline, which sees Earth’s heroes gather to face a dire cosmic threat… which is actually an excuse for them all to attend a Vought-sponsored orgy. Herogasm won’t unfold until the sixth episode, but Kripke has teased the footage is “the craziest f*cking dailies I’ve ever seen in my career”.

The Boys was one of the best streaming shows in both 2019 and 2020; surprising, delighting and disgusting audiences around the world. It’s also a wonderful counterweight to the PG-13 MCU, tackling stories and themes Marvel wouldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole.

The Boys will return on June 3, 2022.