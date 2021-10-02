The Creepy Doll From Squid Game Is Now At A Shopping Mall

Squid Game has taken the world by storm on Netflix. Now, one of the South Korean horror show’s most iconic symbols — a deceptively cutesy but deadline animatronic doll — has made its way to greet shoppers at a mall, Screen Rant reports.

The show centers around a kind of demented game show in which 456 contestants compete for a hardy cash prize. But unbeknownst to them upon signing up, those who fail at the simple children’s games also their life, along the same lines as Battle Royale or Hunger Games.

The epic reveal that the game show has deadly stakes was shared in the series-opening scene, with a giant animatronic doll grimly facilitating a game of red-light-green-light and whose emotionless expression left a chilling impression on viewers across the globe.

Now, Netflix Philippines has shared a video on Twitter showcasing a replica of the doll being placed at a crosswalk on what appears to be a shopping mall of some sort. Check out the video below, complete with the doll humming the haunting melody for “Mugunghwa kkochi pieotseumnida,” the game’s Korean name:

Better play by the rules because she's always watching. Will you make it past the first round of Squid Game? 🦑 pic.twitter.com/qvTlHddqsr — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) September 22, 2021

Squid Game has proven itself to be a huge hit for Netflix, both in the U.S. and abroad. In fact, a South Korean internet provider is purportedly suing Netflix for the exorbitant costs associated with the surge of viewers of the show and other content. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos even indicated Squid Game is on track to become the streaming giant’s biggest show of all time.