This Horror Show Could Become The Biggest Netflix Show Ever Says Platform Co-CEO

Going under the radar prior to its launch earlier this month, Netflix’s Squid Game took viewers by surprise and immediately surged to become the most popular show on the platform. The Korean gameshow-inspired thriller has captured the intrigue of fans who binged through the current nine-episode season in droves over the past week.

It should come as no surprise that Squid Game is an extremely successful show, however, according to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, it has the potential to become the platform’s biggest show ever.

“Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure,” Sarandos said during Code conference in LA on Monday. “[there’s] a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”

Squid Game launched on Sept. 17 and in just 10 days has boasted quite an audience inspiring Tik-Tok trends, video-game adaptions, and even reportedly sparking a surge in Korean Media stocks.

If you’ve yet to check out the show, Squid Game takes place in South Korea where 456 players have been selected to take part in a series of children’s games with a hefty lump of cash as the prize for the winner. Shortly after arriving at the competition’s secret location, things take a dark turn when players realize losing will cost them their lives.

Right now, there hasn’t been any confirmation of Squid Game receiving a season two, however, given its popularity and the cliffhanger ending to the final episode it would be unlikely we don’t get a follow-up coming in the future.