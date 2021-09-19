Fans Can’t Get Enough Of This New Survival Horror Show On Netflix
With so many poorly produced cheesy horror shows these days, it makes sense that when something truly special arrives that people would sing its praises from the rooftops. Thanks to Netflix, people have access to more viewing options than ever before including some international releases. Now a South Korean survival horror show is currently the third most popular program on the entire platform with fans going wild for it on Twitter.
Squid Game is a nine-episode series that just dropped on Netflix on September 17th. While it has faced controversy for potentially plagiarizing the 2014 Japanese film As the Gods Will, it seems that doesn’t matter now that fans are absolutely going bananas for the show.
“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”Synopsis from Netflix
Fans of horror and Korean television in general have all come together on Twitter in their support of Squid Game sharing praise for the show.
Fans are already excited for the possibility of a season 2 as well.
Any fans of horror that want to see what Squid Game has to offer for themselves can find it streaming on Netflix now.