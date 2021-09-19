Fans Can’t Get Enough Of This New Survival Horror Show On Netflix

With so many poorly produced cheesy horror shows these days, it makes sense that when something truly special arrives that people would sing its praises from the rooftops. Thanks to Netflix, people have access to more viewing options than ever before including some international releases. Now a South Korean survival horror show is currently the third most popular program on the entire platform with fans going wild for it on Twitter.

Squid Game is a nine-episode series that just dropped on Netflix on September 17th. While it has faced controversy for potentially plagiarizing the 2014 Japanese film As the Gods Will, it seems that doesn’t matter now that fans are absolutely going bananas for the show.

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.” Synopsis from Netflix

Fans of horror and Korean television in general have all come together on Twitter in their support of Squid Game sharing praise for the show.

park haesoo is so fine in squid game. this is unfair. i hate his character so much 😒



pic.twitter.com/PX8Hly51jE — fem 🍃 (@konidasu) September 19, 2021

not many talked about her and she isnt in the posters but big shoutout to kim jooryung for pulling off the wacko han minyeo (no 212) so well! we didnt get her backstory or motivation but she did well with what she was given and added that extra spice to the games #squidgame pic.twitter.com/vMq9vXQIb7 — d.🌱💜 (@hannagyeongs) September 19, 2021

Squid game reminds me of hunger games/maze runner but more evil and madness and I mean it like MORE. Plain barbaric.



"There's an irony in our most beautiful and innocent memories being changed into the most horrifying reality"- Director Hwang pic.twitter.com/c3yUbyOKT9 — Afifah (@iffahrahim) September 19, 2021

I watched Squid Game and I fell in love with herpic.twitter.com/HtFb8ny9tx — ً (@pottcrpain) September 19, 2021

Fans are already excited for the possibility of a season 2 as well.

i think we can all agree that ‘squid game’ and ‘sweet home’ are some of the best suspense thriller kdramas out there and both of them deserves a season two. — mei 💗 (@M00NBAEE) September 19, 2021

So ur telling me that there is a chance having a season two?! Why if squid game but filipino games like that the tumbang preso atbp….hmmmm? pic.twitter.com/TXIePpkWk0 — ✸ (@berrysimjake) September 19, 2021

Any fans of horror that want to see what Squid Game has to offer for themselves can find it streaming on Netflix now.