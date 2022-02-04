The CW officially orders ‘Gotham Knights’ pilot from ‘Batwoman’ team

The CW’s Gotham City is a strange place, populated by characters with direct connections to Bruce Wayne/Batman without him ever appearing in person. Now another along those lines may join them: Gotham Knights, which was announced in December and has now been ordered to pilot.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the ‘Gotham Knights’”

Bruce Wayne is merely absent in the Arrowverse, having exiled himself after finally snapping and killing the Joker. So, this synopsis could mean a few things: either the Arrowverse is officially killing off its Batman, Bruce Wayne’s murder is a ruse, and he’s still alive, or this show is set in a completely different continuity.

Finding out who Bruce Wayne’s “rebellious adopted son” is should also be interesting. As I see it, there are two candidates. The first is Damian Wayne, the cocky and headstrong character with lethal training from the League of Assassins, though as he’s a Wayne family member, it’s difficult to describe him as “adopted”.

The other is Batman Beyond‘s Terry McGinnis, who also dealt with the children of Batman’s classic rogue’s gallery and became the elderly Wayne’s adopted son (and yes, I know McGinnis is technically a Wayne blood relative too but it’s not a big part of the character).

Batwoman team Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux will write and produce with Natalie Abrams as a writer and co-executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce for Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

I’m eager to hear more, as this sounds like a very cool take on the Gotham mythos.