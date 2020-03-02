Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Pics Show The New Cap In Action

If 2019 was celebrated as a defining moment for the MCU – the combined might of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home helped close off Phase 3, while Captain Marvel introduced Brie Larson’s titular heroine as a new cornerstone of Marvel’s billion-dollar franchise – then 2020 will go down as the year in which Marvel’s multi-film narrative arrived on television. For real this time.

Sure, the likes of Daredevil and Luke Cage existed under the MCU umbrella, but upcoming series in the vein of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will actively expand the story.

The latter spinoff is already filming ahead of its Disney+ premiere in August 2020, by which point MCU fans will join Sam and Bucky on a “global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.” On their travels, they’ll encounter a new foe in Wyatt Russell’s wannabee Captain America, who can be seen wielding the famous shield in today’s newly-revealed set photos.

Those who have been following the production of Falcon and the Winter Soldier closely will know Wyatt Russell’s character to be John Walker, the man tasked with replacing Steve Rogers as the newfangled Captain America. You can thank the U.S. government for that one.

Neither Bucky Barnes nor Sam Wilson are particularly happy with the situation (and rightly so), leading Marvel’s greatest frenemies to set aside their differences and honor the legacy of their mutual friend: Steve Rogers, who is now enjoying his retirement having spent a lifetime with Peggy Carter.

Spanning six episodes in total, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier miniseries will be available via Disney+ from August 2020. WandaVision, on the other hand, is scheduled for a December premiere on the new streaming platform.