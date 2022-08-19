The fate of ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix is still unclear, says Neil Gaiman

The entire Netflix-viewing world is still reeling from the grandeur that is the streaming service’s adaptation of The Sandman, and even the book’s creator Neil Gaiman can’t stop talking about it. But, despite its success, there’s still murkiness around its future.

In case you’re one of the only people on the planet who haven’t watched the show in its entirety, season one of The Sandman consists of 10 episodes, all of varying length. But Gaiman doesn’t think that is enough.

Gaiman took to Twitter to outline, quite simply, that season one of The Sandman deserved more.

“It would be nice if there were more than just the ten episodes of Sandman in Season 1,” he tweeted.

Now, while some people pointed out that 10 episodes are perfectly fine, some took Gaiman’s tweet as confirmation that the streaming giant had renewed The Sandman for a second season. Alas, according to the author, no such confirmation was given, not even to him.

“Nope. No word or decision from @netflix on Future Seasons. They will want to see how we do for the first month before committing. This is something else.”

While it is indeed too early to tell whether the series will earn itself another season, and beyond, its success makes renewal seem more than likely. For the second week in a row, The Sandman sits atop the Netflix charts. But, not only has the show held its top position, but it has also doubled in viewership, going from 69 million hours viewed in its first week to 127.5 million hours in its second.