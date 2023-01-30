The final trailer for ‘Star Trek: Picard’ is here

After years of traveling through the far reaches of space, Picard’s final mission is about to arrive. Star Trek has dropped the official trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard, showcasing an action-triller for the series finale.

The video was posted on the official Star Trek Twitter page, with the caption “Let the final voyage begin.” Alongside the trailer, the official Star Trek website announced that two new characters that will be introduced in the series. You‘s Ed Speleers, and 2019 Kim Possible‘s Todd Stashwick were confirmed to appear in the show, playing the roles of both a medical staff member and the captain of the U.S.S. Titan.

Star Trek Picard stars Patrick Stewart, reprising his role of Jean-Luc Picard. According to Variety, Stewart will be joined by former Star Trek: The Next Generation stars Brent Spinner, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, and Marina Sirtis.

Season three will have Picard recruiting old and new crew members in his most explosive mission yet after receiving a message from his long-lost friend. The official Star Trek website hinted that the events of the series finale would set up new revelations that would “alter the fate of the Federation forever.”

“In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.”

The season finale of Star Trek: Picard will be out on Paramount Plus on Feb. 16, 2023.