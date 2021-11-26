‘The Flash’ is getting roasted online as fans compare it to ‘Power Rangers’

The Flash is trending on Twitter, but for all the wrong reasons. It’s no secret that what was once The CW’s most successful DC TV series has suffered a sizeable dip in popularity in recent years. In its early days, superhero lovers were united in their unanimous affection for the second Arrowverse show, starring Grant Gustin as the Fastest Man Alive. Skip ahead to now, though, and it’s being roasted online for its Power Rangers-esque production values.

All the bad press started with one viral tweet showcasing a clip from The Flash‘s 100th episode, which aired earlier this year as part of season 7. Framed as a reason why DC TV shows are not further ahead than Marvel series, the footage comes from a scene where the Godspeed army is causing havoc on a Central City bridge as their civil war threatens civilians. The scene then segues into the Flash family battling the Godspeeds.

"DC are far ahead of Marvel when it comes to live action TV shows"



The DC show: pic.twitter.com/gCIH5xSBz9 — Mansur (@Mr_mansuuR) November 26, 2021

It’s obviously meant to be an epic, crowd-pleasing sequence but it’s being met with nothing but scorn on social media as everyone is comparing it unfavorably with Power Rangers, which is infamous for its low budget.

I’m sure everyone thought this was Power rangers at first https://t.co/iJTsxLNXma — Gerald (@nnadiugo) November 26, 2021

This is looking like some power rangers episode wag1 https://t.co/ANBF9aqHUb — Jefé (@JeffKwakuM) November 26, 2021

You sure this ain’t power rangers pic.twitter.com/2RVqDtbGxZ — RB (@Alkatraz_d_poet) November 26, 2021

Fans are also lamenting how far the series has come since its glory days.

From Flash to Power Rangers, glad I stopped early🙏🏽 — ƊЄƁƠ 🎸 (@vibeZaddyy) November 26, 2021

They really making this show look like power rangers now… https://t.co/xWH0aKkeOE — intelkid12 🐝 (@IntelKid_) November 26, 2021

This should be its new name.

Even DC fans are ashamed by this clip.

I'm a big DC fan..but I'm ashamed 😭.

The only thing this is missing is the power ranger's introduction before a fight😭 — MR FOLABI THE 3RD (@afolabi_sotayo) November 26, 2021

On the other hand, some folks are saying the PR comparison is offensive… to Power Rangers.

Way better action in any power rangers episode.

Even the old ones. — mal. (@junko_0o) November 26, 2021

The Flash has to be one of the worst TV shows in history! I would legit pick Power Rangers over this shit — Iseunife The First 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@Shawnifee) November 26, 2021

While the Power Rangers jokes are funny and somewhat apt, it’s sad that The Flash has taken such a tumble in terms of its public opinion since its first couple of seasons. It’s also worth pointing out that, though season 7 was definitely not a highpoint for the show, season 8 has got off to a strong start with the “Armageddon” crossover event.

If this roasting hasn’t put you off, The Flash season 8 airs Tuesdays on The CW.