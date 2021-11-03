The Flash Teams Up With Batwoman, Atom And More In First Armageddon Poster

When The Flash returns for its eighth season later this month, it’ll bring with it the first Arrowverse crossover event since “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. This year, the Scarlet Speedster’s show will play host to the annual get-together, with the first five episodes of the season forming a miniseries titled “Armageddon” — featuring Team Flash uniting with various heroes from across The CW’s DC franchise. And you can get your first look at it via a new poster.

The “Armageddon” poster showcases Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen, with his wife Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) by his side, surrounded by the five familiar heroes who’ll be joining him in the crossover. Namely, Ray Palmer/Atom (Brandon Routh), Alex Danvers/Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), Mia Queen/Green Arrow (Kat McNamara), Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie). Check it out below:

Also due to appear in “Armageddon” is Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, following his introduction in “Crisis”. So expect him to step up and become the next incarnation of Atom, as per the comics. What’s more, on the dark side of things, Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough are back as Reverse-Flash and Damian Darhk, respectively. Meanwhile, Tony Curran boards the show as Despero, the extraterrestrial enemy set to be the crossover’s main antagonist.

From what we know, this event won’t throw all the heroes together, as with previous ones, but instead, the crossover characters will probably turn up one by one in each of the five episodes — which is easier to manage with COVID safety protocols. The season premiere will see Routh drop by as Ray, a quick return for him following Legends of Tomorrow‘s 100th episode last week. It’s also a big deal that Leslie’s Batwoman is involved, as this will be her first time interacting with another DC hero.

As the poster says, the five-part event launches with The Flash season 8 on November 16.