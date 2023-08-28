The full Netflix season 3 ‘Ragnarok’ cast

We're about to see some big things from these actors.

Netflix’s Ragnarok dropped their much anticipated third season a few days ago, and there’s been plenty of buzz about what will happen in the final act of the compelling Nordic fantasy series. If you’re a fan of the show, or love Norse mythology and want to take in more content related to it, then now is the perfect time with all three seasons available to binge on the streaming service.

While the storylines and characters will be familiar to those who have brushed up on their mythology, the actors in this Norwegian production might not be, so here’s a full list of the main cast in season three of Ragnarok.

What is Ragnarok about?

Image via Netflix

Ragnarok is a Norwegian fantasy drama that reimagines some of the most important stories in Norse mythology in modern day Norway. The series takes place in the present day, in the fictional town of Edda, nestled right in the heart of the country’s famous fjord filled western side. The show touches on modern topics like climate change and industrial pollution, contrasting it with the stunning natural beauty of the area in which it’s set, and the climate crisis is a driving theme throughout.

In the show, the Jutul family owns and operates multiple factories which are the cause of many of the environmental issues that the town faces. In the series, the Jutul’s appear as humans, but they’re actually four supernatural beings (Jötnar) posing as a family. The main tension in the series is their contentious relationship with Magne, a teenager who discovers that he’s actually the reincarnation of Thor. In the second season, he was joined by more characters from Norse mythology who have taken on human form.

In Norse mythology, the Ragnarök is an event that will lead to the rebirth of the world.

What is Ragnarok season 3 about?

Image via Netflix

Season three of Ragnarok sees the culmination of various events that have been building up throughout the series, including an all-out battle between all the supernatural beings. This is the final season of the show, so we’re likely to see a resolution.

The full Netflix season 3 Ragnarok cast

Image via Netflix

As in the previous seasons, the cast of Ragnarok is led by David Stakston as Magne/Thor, and most of the season two cast has also returned. Here’s a list of the main characters, and where you might have seen them previously (if you watch a lot of Norwegian media, anyway).

David Stakston — Magne

Image via Netflix

The leading man plays the reincarnation of the God of Thunder Thor, and after two seasons it seems that he’s finally beginning to understand the nature and depth of his awesome power. Now equipped with his famous hammer, it seems inevitable that he’s heading for a showdown with the evil beings who’ve been destroying his home town.

Stakston has been in a couple of other Norwegian productions, including the high school drama Skam.

Jonas Strand Gravli — Laurits

Image via Netflix

Gravli portrays Laurits, Magne’s half-brother and one of the major antagonists of the series, as he’s actually the reincarnation of Loki. We’re expecting big things from the character this season, as he’s fulfilled one element of the prophecy about the end of the world, and it seems that we’re going to get a final showdown between him and his brother.

Gravli starred in the heartbreaking 22 July, a three-part series about the horrific attacks perpetrated by right wing terrorist Anders Behring Breivik, who was inspired by various conservative figures in the U.S.

Danu Sunth — Iman

Image via Netflix

Danu Sunth reprises the role of Iman/Freyja, the Goddess of Fertility and an ally for Magne/Thor. She’s sure to have a vital role in helping Magne save earth, especially given her connection to farming and the climate/environmental aspects of the show.

Sunth has appeared in the english language film To Nowhere, so she’s the actor most likely to have been spotted by international audiences.

Bjørn Sundquist — Wotan

Image via Netflix

One of the more recognized actors on the list (if you’re Norwegian, anyway), Bjørn Sundquist plays the role of Wotan, who is a reincarnation of Odin and is a surrogate father to Magne.

The actor is a veteran in his native land, having acted in Dead Snow, Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunter, and numerous other productions.

Benjamin Helstad — Harry

Image via Netflix

He may play a reincarnation of the Norse God of War Tyr, but in Ragnarok, Benjamin is one of the good guys, helping Magne with his fight against the evil slowly taking over his town.

He’s probably most famous for the Norwegian historical crime caper The Outlaws, although has been in plenty of other shows and films in his native land.

Theresa Frostad Eggesbø — Saxa

Image via Netflix

At the end of season two, we were left wondering if Saxa (played by Theresa Frostad Eggesbø) was a villain, as she’d been portrayed for most of the series, or really an ally of Magne. She plays one of the Jutul family, although as we discovered in the last season of the show, she doesn’t get on that well with her family/fellow evil beings. She ended up sleeping with Magne and claiming that she wants him to kill her family, but as always, Magne can’t be sure who to trust.

She acted alongside Stakston previously in Skam, and has been in a number of other shows and movies in Norway.

Herman Tømmeraas — Fjor

Image via Netflix

Fjor is Saxa’s “brother” and fellow Jötnar, hellbent on destroying Edda and, in turn, the world. One of the key villains in the series, he is set to take on Magne this season in what will be a key battle in the future of the earth. But will he have Saxa on his side?

Tømmeraas is another Skam alumnus, but has plenty of other credits to his name, including in the recent thriller Birthday Girl.

Synnøve Macody Lund — Ran

Image via Netflix

The matriarch of the Jutul clan and another evil supernatural being, Ran is also the local schools’ headmistress, which means she’s able to make Magne’s academic life hell while keeping an eye on him. This season, we’re sure to see her ramp up her war on the reincarnation of Thor.

Lund has a pretty varied career, having worked as a television journalist and film critic. Her other credits span beyond Norway and include the upcoming tenth film in the Saw franchise (Saw X), as well as the Sky Atlantic series Riviera.

Gísli Örn Garðarsson — Vidar

Image via Netflix

The head of Jutul industries and a secret evil being, Vidar is the embodiment of the evil that is running through Edda. Smart and sophisticated, he’s a villain of the best kind, and is set to showdown with Magne and the other reincarnations.

An Icelandic actor (not Norwegian), he’s been in shows all across Scandinavia.

Henriette Steenstrup — Turid

Image via Netflix

Turid is Magne’s mother and was once an accountant at Jutul Industries, only to be fired when it transpired that she’d had an affair with the boss.

Steenstrup is a comic and actress known for many roles, including Welcome to Norway.

Odd-Magnus Williamson — Erik

Image via Netflix

Erik plays a history teacher at the school and a potential love interest of Magne’s mother Turid. He had an emotional time in the second season, losing his daughter.

Odd-Magnus Williamson is a Norwegian actor most famous for commercials in his native land.

Vebjørn Enger — Jens

Image via Netflix

Jens works at the local restaurant in Edda, and is the reincarnation of Baldr, the God of Light. He’s set to fight on Magne’s side in the upcoming epic battle.

Enger is known for his roles in The Orheim Company and Hjerteslag.

Billie Barker — Signy

Image via Netflix

Magne’s love interest and the reincarnation of the Goddess Sif (who is also married to Thor in Norse mythology), Signy will almost certainly be aligned with Magne this season, although when she discovers his dalliance with Saxa, we’re likely to see some tension.

Barker’s appearances include Nach and Venner fra før.

Season 3 of Ragnarok is available to stream on Netflix now. There are six episodes in the season.