The Hot Zone’s Virus Plot Is Hitting Too Close To Home For Hulu Users

The internet is rediscovering a virus-themed drama series that originally aired in 2019 – but now it’s hitting a little closer to home. As based on the non-fiction book of the same name, The Hot Zone is a six-part TV series starring Julianna Margulies and Noah Emmerich about a potential outbreak of Ebola in Washington, D.C. in 1989. With a second season on the way later this month, folks are rediscovering the first batch of episodes and sharing their reactions online.

Needless to say, after having lived with a real-life viral outbreak over the past couple of years since The Hot Zone first arrived, its subject matter has gained a lot of extra weight and meaning. As one Twitter user pointed out, it’s arguably a heck of a lot scarier than a classic horror movie.

You think Halloween or The Ring or It or Scream or any dumb horror flick is scary? Watch The Hot Zone on Hulu. Now THATS some scary shit. Cuz it’s REAL. yikes. #theHotZone pic.twitter.com/CzG1RVX07k — Jill -tooth fairy 🧚🏼🦷💋 (@JFracci) November 2, 2021

Coincidence?

Kind of strange how the show Hot Zone pops up on my Hulu recommendations and it was released in 2019 and it is about the Ebola virus showing up in the US and then just the next year Covid happens. Coincidence?? — Jennifer Fowler (@rallygirlz08) November 2, 2021

2001 movie Contagion got a surge of newfound popularity last year after the COVID-19 outbreak, so if you’re looking for more fiction that parallels life then The Hot Zone is for you.

If you rewatched ‘Contagion’ recently due to what’s currently going on with the Coronavirus, I highly recommend ‘The Hot Zone’. You can catch it on Hulu. — LosFace Killer (@Los__Dos) March 11, 2020

That said, it’s probably not for the faint of heart.

Have you guys seen The Hot Zone on National Geographic/Hulu?

It made me want to gag

Honestly — Bunna (@rabunzelle) November 2, 2021

But it’s certainly an educational watch.

Idk how people can think viruses 🦠 are something to play with, out in the wild they just continue to mutate #COVID19 maybe this series #Thehotzone will wake some people up! — 27 problems (@Hotflashes10) November 2, 2021

The upcoming second season of the show, which is taking an anthology approach, is titled The Hot Zone: Anthrax and instead follows the anthrax attacks of 2001, which saw letters containing deadly anthrax spores sent to various media outlets and politicians in the wake of 9/11. Five were killed and 17 were infected. Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn star as the microbiologist and FBI agent investigating the incident.

The six-part second run will air on National Geographic across three nights starting this November 28. At some point later, it will likely join the first season on Hulu. If you haven’t done so yet, you can stream The Hot Zone on Hulu now. Catch the trailer for season 2 here.