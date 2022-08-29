The ‘House of the Dragon’ intro is finally here, and diehard ‘Game of Thrones’ fans will be stoked

After a cold open for its premiere last week, House of the Dragon has finally revealed its new opening sequence and, while visually it brings something new to the table, the song is exactly what Game of Thrones fans have grown to know and love.

The iconic song composed by Ramin Djawadi played at the beginning of each Game of Thrones episode during its eight-season run, and from what we have seen today, it looks to do the same for House of the Dragon.

Differentiating between the two shows, we see a look at sigils and locations carved into stone in the House of the Dragon opening sequence. Of course, this is not on the scale of Game of Thrones look at the entirety of Westeros, but it’s still just as impressive.

When House of the Dragon premiered last week fans were left wondering about the show’s opening sequence. Shortly after reports began to surface suggesting that the decision not to showcase one at the start was made so as to allow the episode to jump directly into the story — a cold open.

The opening credits for House Of The Dragon😍 pic.twitter.com/SeBl2b2GQ7 — Taylor💜 (@TxZ1872) August 28, 2022

House of the Dragon kicked off with a bang quickly becoming the most popular premiere in recent times and it looks set to continue this momentum going forward with its second episode continuing to set the stage for big things to come.

If you haven’t yet checked out the Game of Thrones prequel, two episodes of House of the Dragon are now available to check out on HBO Max.