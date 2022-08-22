Why doesn’t the ‘House of the Dragon’ pilot have a title sequence?

If there is one thing that has been ingrained into the minds of Game of Thrones fans after the show’s long and massively successful run, it is the iconic title sequence and song that can be heard the second the show pops into mind.

Despite this, fans who tuned in for the premiere of House of the Dragon quickly noticed that the show did not have its own title sequence to kick off the first episode. While the original Game of Thrones theme did play in the end credits sequence, you may be left wondering if this series will have a title sequence after all.

At this stage, there has been no official announcement about this addition to the series, but a new report suggests that there was a very good reason for skipping out on things for the first episode.

Why didn’t House of the Dragon episode one have a title sequence?

According to a report by Vulture, the reason that there is no title sequence at the beginning of House of the Dragon episode one was so that the show could have a cold open.

The report claims that an HBO insider shared with the outlet the goal of removing this sequence so that the story could be told without an indulgent title sequence to kick things off. This isn’t what you’d expect for the show given the iconic Game of Thrones opening that played before each episode, but it does work to set the stage from the getgo.

Will other ‘House of the Dragon’ episodes have a title sequence?

While the first episode may not have had an intro to lead into the events, you can relax as the following episodes of the show are said to include one of their own.

Going forward as House of the Dragon airs, according to an anonymous HBO insider that spoke to Vulture, the show will have a Ramin Djawadi-scored title sequence so you’ll still be getting a new catchy fantasy anthem to add to your playlist.

Djawadi has returned to composing for the new series after bringing his iconic sounds to the original Game of Thrones series and HBO’s other hit franchise Westworld.