The Internet Is Torn On Netflix’s New 3D He-Man

Following the release of its direct sequel to the original cartoon earlier this year, Netflix has now announced plans to deliver an all-new entry in the saga of Prince Adam that’ll once again see Eternia’s greatest warrior harness the Power of Grayskull to protect his people from those who would seek to wield the castle’s power for evil.

While all we’ve got to go on so far is the streaming platform’s initial trailer, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe looks set to be a retelling of Adam’s earliest encounters with Skeletor, sporting a more modern animated style to boot. Indeed, in stark contrast to the hand-drawn original, this chapter in the hero’s story is a fully 3D animated affair aimed primarily at children rather than Revelation, which opted to serve up some powerful nostalgia fuel for Generation X.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement has set social media ablaze with initial reactions, which range from cautious optimism to adamant assumptions that it’ll be, well, comparable to excrement. Check them out for yourselves below.

I had my doubts with Revelations and didn’t liked, but watched it. This one is an absolute no for me. Now compare both productions with Marvel’s What If to see how is good animation done nowadays — David Cabeza (@kashinorei) August 19, 2021

OK this at least looks a lot better than Kevin Smith’s horrible #mastersoftheuniverserevelation pic.twitter.com/3xzjmNT3Tc — Marz (@madmanmarz) August 19, 2021

I didn't like lopsided characters. I didn't like the awkwardly large sword. There is too much noise on the screen. Whats wrong with you guys. — confuSius (@Sencer_H) August 19, 2021

Looks like cheesy Disney crap. Thank God I cancelled. https://t.co/S7v6tIDIFE — OUTLAW NIGHTS IS LIVE ON INDIEGOGO.COM (@FuselierBen) August 19, 2021

I don’t want to be rude, but this looks like a giant fucking turd. https://t.co/1VczvjMnUm — Nick 🤓🏳️‍🌈 (@NickBakerGeek) August 19, 2021

A drastic diversion from the source material – and too much for some, judging by the above – it may be, then. But if a reinvention is what’s needed to ingratiate a new generation of kids to the sword and sorcery-themed franchise, then bring it on.

Either way, you won’t have to wait long in order to pass a final verdict, as He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is scheduled to air exclusively on Netflix beginning next month, September 16th. If this is your first time witnessing the character’s latest incarnation, be sure to drop us a comment with your reaction down below!