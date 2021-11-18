The internet refuses to believe Disney’s Cinderella is playing Pamela Anderson

Lily James became a household name when she played the title role in Kenneth Branagh’s live-action remake of Cinderella, which received warm reviews from critics and enthusiastic responses from fans on its way to an impressive box office haul of $542 million.

The actress has spent the following six years building up an eclectic body of work that includes Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Baby Driver, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Netflix’s Rebecca remake and more, but the shadow of being a Disney princess still looms in the background of her career.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the internet was left in a state of disbelief after the first trailer for Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy dropped, revealing the 32 year-old English star as Baywatch pinup and 1990s icon Pamela Anderson.

Cinderella as Pamela Anderson.. pic.twitter.com/TbfbJFLJi5 — losing touch w Reality..TV (@realsmokes24) November 18, 2021

whoever did lily james’ makeup for “pam & tommy” deserves ALL the awards pic.twitter.com/aCgGvkTB7B — ꜱʜᴀᴡɴ (@rinascherry) November 18, 2021

I take back every giggle that escaped my body when I heard that Lily James was cast as Pamela Anderson pic.twitter.com/7kMYxaPoCZ — destiny atreides (@theyluvdestinyr) November 18, 2021

lily james EMBODYING pamela anderson. the hair and makeup department definitely is getting paid bc woah now! pic.twitter.com/V0COhpt8Lr — khalia.❦ | peaches 🍑 (@NINETIESRNB) November 18, 2021

sebastian stan and lily james are the moment. pic.twitter.com/Xxh0RNGYaK — stella. (@hstwckie) November 18, 2021

I still cannot believe this is Lily James. Whoever did her makeup deserves so many awards https://t.co/Bhdh0UylYu — ashley (@acnhdanvers) November 18, 2021

gtfo that's not Lily James pic.twitter.com/NHaVLX0idp — angieboi es3ado🧉 (@contri_) November 18, 2021

I still can’t believe that’s Lily James. I’m so hyped to see this. pic.twitter.com/ZOgQVwlm1A — Dave (@DaveNOThere_) November 18, 2021

James and co-star Sebastian Stan have gone all-in to make their performances as convincing as possible, with both of them evidently having to spend a lot of time in the makeup chair before stepping foot onto the set as Anderson and husband Tommy Lee. Pam & Tommy is shaping up to be appointment viewing when it comes to Hulu on February 2 of next year, even if some audiences won’t be able to get over Cinderella breaking bad.