Sebastian Stan Shares Unrecognizable BTS Image From New TV Show

Ignoring the repeated attempts to add him to the list of cancel culture victims that never went anywhere, Sebastian Stan has been riding high throughout 2021, with his popularity arguably at an all-time peak.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans loved his arc in Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while he’s also popped up in What If…? for a couple of scene-stealing supporting appearances, and won strong notices for his turn in otherwise middling romantic drama Monday.

Next up is Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, the eight-episode effort revolving around the turbulent romance of tabloid favorites Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the mid-1990s. The Motley Crüe drummer turned 59 years old yesterday, and Stan celebrated by sharing a behind the scenes image on his Instagram Stories, which you can see below.

Pam & Tommy is set to be a huge hit for Hulu, looking at the talent involved. Cruella director Craig Gillespie helms the entire run of episodes, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive producing. Rogen also stars as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the couple’s infamous sex tape and sold it off to the highest bidder, with Cinderella‘s Lily James shedding her girl-next-door image to play Anderson.

The project doesn’t have a release date announced as of yet, but if the leads can deliver performances to match their physical transformations, then Pam & Tommy could be must-see television whenever it comes to streaming.