MCU Fans Support Sebastian Stan After He’s Targeted By Cancel Culture

What is the opposite of cancel culture, exactly? Emotional support culture? In some cases, it’s proven to be such wild things as factual information and the truth, but whatever name it goes by, Sebastian Stan is experiencing it from his army of loyal supporters after recently facing another attempted cancellation when he was branded a racist for liking a social media post.

People even thought he’d died when they hopped onto social media to find #RIPSebastianStan trending, and it’s not the first time he’s been targeted, either. But now some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe star’s more concerned fans have jumped to his defense following a recent interview.

In the group chat with Marvel co-stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie and Tom Hiddleston, Stan was looking noticeably tired and answered wearily when asked how playing Bucky Barnes had changed his life for a decade, responding that he was just trying to have a life without people commenting on it. Naturally, this led to an outpouring of positivity in his direction, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

I can’t be the only one worried about #SebastianStan after seeing that @Variety panel. All this toxic behaviour needs to STOP!! You hide behind your phones writing whatever the hell you want. You don’t realise your actions have a real effect on people, often for the worse. — Jessica Holden-Cook (@jholdencook) June 10, 2021

I just wanna put something out there. Sebastian Stan is like the person keeping me going rn and on the variety talk yesterday he said something that broke my heart. You could hear it in his voice and see it in his eyes that he’s hurt by his so called ‘fans’ trying to cancel him.. — Joke Van Schelvergem (@jokevs_) June 10, 2021

sebastian stan looked so tired on the variety interview, hope he’s ok — εїз (@isastolemyheart) June 10, 2021

Sebastian, just remember that we're here for you. We support you. U are a great man, and that's all matter in this life ♥️#welovesebastianstan pic.twitter.com/JksyPJQZK9 — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐄 sᴜᴘᴘᴏʀᴛɪɴɢ sᴇʙᴀsᴛɪᴀɴ sᴛᴀɴ🫀 (@hiiammichellee) June 10, 2021

As he should. Sebastian deserves love and happiness. #WeLoveSebastianStan https://t.co/EtpaFRyQz5 — Social Distance Ninja (@Buckysmiles) June 10, 2021

Protect Sebastian Stan at all cost. pic.twitter.com/T2zcXbbGIi — Julia (@julia_ann5) June 10, 2021

I will always love and support this most wonderful human being! 💙💫#SebastianStan #WeLoveSebastianStan pic.twitter.com/Am9KxY8WxO — Dan Farrell 🏳️‍🌈 (@danfaz94) June 12, 2021

Everyone please read this. I love you Sebastian. So fucking much. Stay strong ♥️ #SebastianStan #WeLoveSebastianStan pic.twitter.com/CuARb9sXMb — Seb’s Love (@SebStansLove) June 12, 2021

Obviously, there are a lot of public figures out there who couldn’t care less about what strangers say about them on the internet, but let’s not forget that so-called ‘fans’ essentially bullied Olsen off social media by bombarding her Instagram account with abuse when she didn’t post a public tribute following the passing of Chadwick Boseman, and she’s vowed never to return, so it’s not as if there isn’t a precedent for online vitriol having consequences for the targets.

It seems that cancel culture is here to stay, unfortunately, but let’s just hope that Sebastian Stan can ignore it and keep doing what he’s doing.