MCU Fans Support Sebastian Stan After He’s Targeted By Cancel Culture

What is the opposite of cancel culture, exactly? Emotional support culture? In some cases, it’s proven to be such wild things as factual information and the truth, but whatever name it goes by, Sebastian Stan is experiencing it from his army of loyal supporters after recently facing another attempted cancellation when he was branded a racist for liking a social media post.

People even thought he’d died when they hopped onto social media to find #RIPSebastianStan trending, and it’s not the first time he’s been targeted, either. But now some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe star’s more concerned fans have jumped to his defense following a recent interview.

In the group chat with Marvel co-stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie and Tom Hiddleston, Stan was looking noticeably tired and answered wearily when asked how playing Bucky Barnes had changed his life for a decade, responding that he was just trying to have a life without people commenting on it. Naturally, this led to an outpouring of positivity in his direction, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Obviously, there are a lot of public figures out there who couldn’t care less about what strangers say about them on the internet, but let’s not forget that so-called ‘fans’ essentially bullied Olsen off social media by bombarding her Instagram account with abuse when she didn’t post a public tribute following the passing of Chadwick Boseman, and she’s vowed never to return, so it’s not as if there isn’t a precedent for online vitriol having consequences for the targets.

It seems that cancel culture is here to stay, unfortunately, but let’s just hope that Sebastian Stan can ignore it and keep doing what he’s doing.

