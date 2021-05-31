Sebastian Stan Targeted By Cancel Culture Following Racism Accusations

Here we go again.

Barely a day goes by without the wrath of cancel culture being pointed in the direction of a well-known public figure, and now it’s the turn of Sebastian Stan. Very recently the actor has been receiving a lot of praise online from fans thanks to his performance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as his wholesome bromance with Anthony Mackie and generally self-effacing personality, but the tables have turned on a dime as they’re wont to do.

The actor was actually trending a couple of days back when the #RIPSebastianStan hashtag led people to think he might have died, but it’s actually all about a social media post he liked that’s been construed as an endorsement of racist behavior. Needless to say, Twitter had plenty of thoughts on the matter in the immediate aftermath, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

so sebastian stan liked a video about a guy saying that white people should be allowed to say the n word 😐 pic.twitter.com/YhlreO8vmJ — ruby‎ ψ (@runawayned) May 30, 2021

The way that I can't mind my own business on Tumblr because I find out that Sebastian Stan decided to like (agree with) a video of a white man saying the n word with his whole chest, shortly after he got dragged for his racist Take A Knee meme. Can't make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/n5qlnVVpC3 — JAY-duh (@ItsJayMone) May 26, 2021

I've been following Sebastian Stan's career since 2006, until today he was one of my favorite western actors, but I can't tolerate anyone who thinks it's funny when a white guy uses the N word in a joke. It's f*cking 2021 and no one gets to play the uneducated card anymore. — 💫 Lucy⁷ 🧈 (@mon_jamais_vu) May 27, 2021

Sebastian Stan liked this post about how whites people should be allowed to say the n word when singing or rapping along to a song??? HOW ARE PEOPLE DEFENDING THIS?? 2017 WAS NOT THAT LONG AGO!!! JUST SAY HES RACIST AND GO!! https://t.co/BVAXn4vUxZ — felicia (@magicalfailure) May 27, 2021

Sebastian Stan Gets Naked In The Street To Promote His New Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It really hurts me to say this. I loved him a lot as an actor but I can’t condone someone’s problematic, racist and it even sounds to be pedophilic behavior. I will no longer be stanning #SebastianStan for this reason. pic.twitter.com/dhjSv1rMet — Mads LOVES SOUR. (@amadwomann) May 29, 2021

SEBASTIAN STAN IS RACIST?!?! — ˢᵗʳᵃʷᵇᵉʳʳʸ ᵇᵉᵃʳ❤︎🌞- ia bc of exams (@LilacOrchidBee) May 30, 2021

im sorry but new mcu fans learning about sebastian stan’s awful racist jokes like — ty (@kashievans) May 30, 2021

@screenrant Hi, there is more than 1 reason as to why sebastian stan is being cancelled. he has made several bad choices. posting jokes about taking a kneee and openly standing and being in contact with racist people while preaching for peace and freedom. — ehhh (@buckyisbabey) May 30, 2021

sebastian stan is out here liking racist posts. musty as fuck. — sar | BLM (@soyacarino) May 30, 2021

people acting like if the audios fake sebastian stan is off the hook. he is still a racist scumbag, yall need to stop defending him asap — nathan (@infernalikaris) May 30, 2021

sebastian stan and his gf bonding over being racist pic.twitter.com/J2cLy0Wcao — susu 📌 (@shuritheworld) May 29, 2021

Sebastian Stan is a fucking racist . Fuck him ! — Andréa Targaryen 🐲🐉🐉 Fire will reign ! (@MaryRocker18) May 30, 2021

you guys realize just because sebastian stan is friends with anthony mackie doesn’t mean he’s not racist, y’all do the most to defend him 💀 — adri‎‎‎ (@adrimaymas) May 30, 2021

This isn’t the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Bucky Barnes has faced calls for his head, although the last instance was because of comments made by his girlfriend and not the man himself. In any case, Stan is the latest name associated with the world’s biggest franchise to find themself in the crosshairs of cancel culture, with Chris Pratt a repeated target along with Elizabeth Olsen and Mark Ruffalo, while Jeremy Renner has also been caught up in it more than once.

Is this going to have any effect on Sebastian Stan‘s life, career or future, though? Of course not, because these sort of things rarely do, and it’ll no doubt be back to business as usual this time next week when the whole storm blows over.