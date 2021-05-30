RIPSebastianStan Trends After Cancellation Attempt Leads To Rumors Of His Death

The machinations behind cancel culture are bizarre to say the least, when realistically all it takes is one person with an axe to grind and a decent-sized social media following to get the ball rolling, especially since modern online opinion tends to operate by the ‘guilty until proven innocent’ model.

Even stars regarded as almost entirely wholesome in the eyes of the general public have found themselves targeted on occasion, although it tends to be forgotten swiftly. The internet came to the defense of John Krasinski when he ended up in the crosshairs last year, while there was that one day where Elizabeth Olsen was being branded as a racist, although she wouldn’t have been aware given that she distanced herself from social media after so-called ‘fans’ essentially bullied her offline by swamping her accounts with negative comments because she didn’t post a public tribute to Chadwick Boseman following his passing.

Sebastian Stan is no stranger to the phenomenon, either, with a fleeting attempt to cancel him occurring many months back for something his girlfriend said, and as you can see from the reactions below, somebody managed to get #RIPSebastianStan trending once again last night, which led to false rumors about the actor’s death circulating.

sebastian when he logs on to his secret twt account and sees #ripsebastianstan trending pic.twitter.com/ml3fVTyHwo — sunny (@mqximqffs) May 29, 2021

seeing #ripsebastianstan (i don't know who that is btw) and all i can think of is pic.twitter.com/AAfaFGHDVK — Fr Ryan Hilderbrand SURREXIT DOMINUS VERE ALLELUIA (@FrHilderbrand) May 30, 2021

Me checking Twitter to make sure that Sebastian Stan is okay. #ripsebastianstan pic.twitter.com/kWdnqpm1gp — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) May 29, 2021

I THOUGHT SEBASTIAN STAN DIED WHY WOULD Y'ALL EVER THINK TO PLAY LIKE THAT #ripsebastianstan pic.twitter.com/Fd8ag2JGxF — esnymixedwithvol6 (@raine22dancerr) May 29, 2021

Sebastian Stan Gets Naked In The Street To Promote His New Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Me searching twitter to find out if sebastian stan is dead or not #ripsebastianstan pic.twitter.com/VqVVyIbCHl — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) May 29, 2021

okay whoever started the #RipSebastianStan i hope you stub your toe everyday for 2 weeks straight pic.twitter.com/VolAHycKBX — ‎✪ tatum ‎⍟ (@stevessheild) May 30, 2021

no bc whoever started the hashtag i bet you’re a john walker stan you musty ass #RipSebastianStan pic.twitter.com/RDvPapFfwb — mai ‧͙⁺˚*･༓☾ (@i__likewomen) May 30, 2021

Y'all we're mean for this, I freaked out for a moment there #ripsebastianstan pic.twitter.com/YEy7uNxQzs — Jules💚💙| marvel is my life | (@julia_cinelli) May 30, 2021

sebastian when he sees the #RipSebastianStan hashtag is trending pic.twitter.com/aG9cV8sYes — K is waiting for loki४ (@goldloki) May 30, 2021

WHY DID YALL SCARE ME WITH #ripsebastianstan WTF pic.twitter.com/wra8LLZhYB — rachel (@rAcHeLiSwEiRdO) May 30, 2021

now they had ripsebastianstan trending for what

i mean he’s still shitty but whatevs☠️ — ً (@natsfiIm) May 30, 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star has won himself a new army of fans thanks to the hit Disney Plus series that showcased his emotional range, not to mention his burgeoning bromance with co-star Anthony Mackie, but being a popular part of a smash hit TV show from the world’s biggest and most beloved franchise doesn’t insulate anyone from the wrath of a batch of angry keyboard warriors, despite the hashtag circulating for an entirely different reason than the one intended.