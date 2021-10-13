The Internet Wants To Send Patrick Stewart Where William Shatner Has Gone Before — Space!

Now that William Shatner aka Captain Kirk went to space and back, the Internet is up to its old shenanigans and already pushing for a new Star Trek captain to make the journey.

That’s right, people want Patrick Stewart aka Captain Picard to make the next trip. Social media is blowing up with suggestions and they think it’s only right that Stewart should once again follow in Shatner’s footsteps, the same way he did in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The people want this, and don’t the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few?

Can we get Patrick Stewart into space now? After all, he was the better captain. Fight me. #Space pic.twitter.com/Iu3Sw3DVIG — HummysVRComedy (@HummysVr) October 13, 2021

How about we up the ante with @SirPatStew taking the next civilian space flight. Someone make this happen. Congrats #WilliamShatner pic.twitter.com/yzDOwFLwNO — Guru BORICUA (@BoricuaGuru) October 13, 2021

You know, as a sci-fi fan, I'm happy to see William Shatner going to space and all…



…but how many of you would love to see Patrick Stewart go, just for that moment at lift-off when he says, "Engage!"? — Graydon (@WheelerGraydon) October 13, 2021

Others are making cheeky puns.

Okay Shatner gets this space flight but Patrick Stewart gets the next generation. — Kyle Fletcher (@TheKyleFletcher) October 13, 2021

Some people are joking that Bezos is actually Stewart.

I love this. Patrick Stewart greets William Shatner on his return to Earth after being in space for…Maybe a minute? https://t.co/Uq0hjZAqmu — Ecco the Dolphin Online 🐬 (@eccoonline) October 13, 2021

Shatner was a passenger on Blue Origin’s New Shepard. It launched from West Texas at 9:45 CDT. Amazon CEO and world’s richest man Jeff Bezos closed the hatch before departure and greeted the passengers when they safely returned a short time later.

“Hello astronauts! Looking good!” he said.

Shatner, 90, is the oldest person to ever go to space. He wept when he stepped out of the capsule.

“Everyone,” he said, “needs to do this.”

Now that Shatner’s done it and people want Stewart, there’s already talk of getting the rest of the Star Trek captains into space. If not Patrik Stweart, who would you want to see go up first?