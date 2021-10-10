The Last Of Us Set Photos Reveal A Haunting Post-Apocalyptic World

Production on The Mandalorian‘s third season is reportedly underway, but the smash hit Disney Plus series will be making do without lead Pedro Pascal, with the actor in the midst of the mammoth shoot for HBO’s video game adaptation The Last of Us, which isn’t scheduled to wrap until next summer.

The series is said to be costing upwards of $10 million per installment, and the most recent batch of set photos to make their way online have offered a hint at the scope and scale of the post-apocalyptic story. Reddit user Sith_Reaper28 shared a string of images to the site that reveal the haunting remains of a city gathering dust, which you can see below.

Translating console favorites into live-action is still a very hit-or-miss enterprise three decades after Super Mario Bros. initially set the bar incredibly low, but HBO has a well-earned reputation for delivering top tier prestige drama, and there’s plenty of acclaimed talent involved on either side of the camera.

The Last of Us isn’t expected to premiere until 2023, which means it’s going to be a long time before we see a trailer, so behind the scenes photos like these will hopefully keep fans satiated in the meantime until we get our first proper look at the big budget episodic adventure.