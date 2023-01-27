‘The Last of Us’ star says we’re not ready for this week’s episode

The Last of Us has been the talk of the town for weeks now, and with the highly anticipated video game adaptation playing its cards right by letting hungry fans marinate for a week between episodes, we don’t imagine it will be leaving the public’s consciousness any time soon.

Indeed, for what agony there may be in waiting a week between episodes of HBO Max’s current powerhouse television series, it only makes the eventual premiere that much more satisfying, and if one Gabriel Luna is to be believed, the fast-approaching third episode of the series is going to slam into us particularly hard.

When I read the script for this episode I said to myself… “They ain’t ready.”



It’s beautiful and my favorite. @TheLastofUsHBO @hbo https://t.co/xjmI5bteoL — Gabriel Luna (@IamGabrielLuna) January 26, 2023

Luna, who plays Joel’s brother Tommy in the series, teased that nothing can prepare us viewers for whatever episode three, titled “Long Long Time” has in store for us, retweeting a teaser from Nick Offerman in the process.

Offerman is set to portray Bill, a survivor who cautiously allies himself with Joel and Ellie in the original game, and who will probably take up a similar role in the show. More intriguingly, though, is that Bill’s upcoming appearance, as indicated by the attached images in Offerman’s tweet, may also be teasing the appearance of Frank.

Frank, Bill’s companion, only appeared as a dead body in the original game, but the television adaptation chose to keep him alive this time around, with Murray Bartlett set to bring the character to live-action life. This will offer us a sharper glimpse into Bill and Frank’s relationship than the game did, although it’s unclear if this is the anchor for Luna’s beliefs that audiences aren’t emotionally prepared for the next episode.

One thing that’s abundantly clear, however, is that absolutely everybody disagrees with Luna on that front.

bring it — 🌿TkLove🍄 (@Rev9Lunafan) January 26, 2023

However The Last of Us manages to shatter what few reserves of emotional stability we’ll continue to build for the sake of this show, at no point should one ever call this fandom’s devotion to their material into question. Come Hell or high Cordyceps, fans of The Last of Us are ready for anything.

The Last of Us is now streaming on HBO Max, with new episodes releasing every Sunday until the season’s conclusion on March 12.