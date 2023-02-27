‘The Last of Us’ star tells the haters to get their priorities straight

The Last of Us hit another home run last night with its seventh episode. “Left Behind” adapted the DLC story for the first game, focusing on Ellie’s traumatic past and her relationship with Storm Reid’s Riley Abel. It proved to be funny, tense, and as is typical for the show, had an ending that left us emotionally exhausted.

Critics are raving and fans are loving it, but the sadder corners of the internet are inevitably up in arms about the show zeroing in on another gay love story, forcing Reid reed to tackle homophobia head-on in an an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s 2023. If you’re concerned about who I love, then I need you to get your priorities straight. There’s so many other things to worry about in life. Why are you concerned that these young people — or anybody — love each other? Love is beautiful, and the fact that people have things to say about it, it’s just nonsense.”

Both The Last of Us games and the TV adaptation have an overt focus on LGBTQ+ storytelling, so perhaps if you’re mad about this, then just accept the franchise isn’t for you. The third episode told the heartwarming/breaking love story between Nick Offerman’s Bill and Murray Abraham’s Frank, and “Left Behind” showed Ellie understanding her sexuality, each of which have been dealt with beautifully.

Anyone who’s played The Last of Us Part II will know the game doesn’t let up in focusing on gay relationships and queer characters, so if seeing them on screen drives you into a frothing rage, maybe cut and run. Or, alternatively, why not try and leave the hate in your heart behind and become a better person?