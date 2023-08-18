The latest Netflix series from the brains behind its infamous $200 million disaster flops in the face of overwhelming apathy from all corners

Netflix spends a lot of money on a lot of TV shows, but there’s definitely a discrepancy in how hard the streaming service chooses to market them. For instance, did you know The Chosen One released this past Wednesday? Because it’s perfectly fine if you don’t.

There was precisely one teaser trailer unveiled over a month ago, and that was about the extent of the promotional push. While that’s hardly out of the ordinary, it’s definitely worth remembering that the fantasy series is based on the comic book American Jesus by Mark Millar, who sold his Millarworld empire to Netflix in a deal worth more than $30 million almost four years ago.

Since then, the $200 million flop Jupiter’s Legacy was axed weeks after its first season premiered, and the animated Super Crooks was also sent out into the wild without the platform really bothering to let anyone know. As you’d suspect, then, The Chosen One‘s severe dearth of any buzz or awareness has already hampered its prospects of finding success.

The blasphemous adventure doesn’t even have a Rotten Tomatoes consensus as of yet, with only four critics bothering to upload their reviews onto the aggregation site. Meanwhile, FlixPatrol has noted that it only cracked the Top 10 in a dozen countries worldwide, failing to chart in major markets like the United States or the United Kingdom.

As a result, The Chosen One is most likely doomed to fail right out of the gate, and it continues making Netflix’s acquisition of Millarworld in the first place look like a terrible investment now that it’s fair to say the streamer is poised to go zero-for-three in terms of adaptations.