After a record-breaking promotional campaign, Amazon Studios is giving fans time to digest the first look they’ve received on the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, though it seems that director J. A. Bayona is anxious to get back into it again.

Thanks to an official teaser trailer and an extensive profile on Vanity Fair, not to mention a ton of new images and character posters, we have some semblance of an idea as to what Amazon’s Middle-earth will look like in this ambitious live-action undertaking.

While these are admittedly not much to go on, Amazon will no doubt provide more snippets as we inch closer to the Sep. 2 premiere date. Give it a few more months and a full-length trailer will be the least of what they’ll have in store for Tolkien fans.

For now, J. A. Bayona – the Spanish director who has helmed the first two episodes of the series – has taken to Instagram today to share a gorgeous fan poster that brings the ensemble of characters together on an underlay of the One Ring. Check it out below.

Set in the Second Age, The Rings of Power stars Galadriel the “commander of the Northern Armies” as she navigates a continent plagued with war and conflict between the forces of evil and those of light. The story will get into how Sauron tricks the elves into forging the magic rings, wreaks havoc on Middle-earth, and ultimately causes the destruction of Númenor.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will release on Amazon Prime Video.