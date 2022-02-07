Amazon has just announced that they’re finally unveiling the first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power during next Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI.

After going through some akin to development hell, Amazon Studios is showing fans of Middle-Earth glimpses of what they’ve been working on for more than four years. So far, the company has spent a fortune on the television adaptation, a whopping $465 million for production on the first season, and nearly $1 billion in overall expenses.

That’s more than what most TV shows get in their lifetime, and it seems that we’ll soon get the opportunity to see what all that money went into. Amazon has just announced via releasing a teaser clip that the first official trailer for the upcoming Prime Video show will premiere during Super Bowl Sunday.

anyone here speak Elvish 👀 #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/H5ROHvIulW — Twitter TV is in Middle-earth (@TwitterTV) February 7, 2022

The Rings of Power, chronicling the history of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional universe in its Second Age, will delve into how the dark lord Sauron forged the magic rings and tricked the nations of Middle-Earth into subjugation. It will also detail the fall of Númenor – which Sauron had a direct hand in – leading to the formation of Arnor and Gondor.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is currently slated for a Sep. 2 release on Amazon Prime Video.