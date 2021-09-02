The Mandalorian Will Reportedly Only Last 4 Seasons

The Mandalorian was the first “big” series for Disney’s subscriptions service Disney+ and while it has remained a top performer with an established fan base, according to rumors the series could be coming to an end after his fourth season.

There has been plenty of chat around the show ahead of its third season launching on streaming services later this year, with some believing this will be the final season of the show, however, Cinelinx editor Jordan Maison shared to social media that he’s hearing the fourth season will be its final, but it might not be the end for its characters.

For EXAMPLE (just hypothetical): imagine a story point where the show changes to "The Mandalore" or something instead of "The Mandalorian" — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) August 27, 2021

As he explained, Maison has been hearing that after the fourth season of The Mandalorian, the show could see a change in name that would encapsulate more of where the story is trending. Due to there being no official confirmation of these being Disney or LucasFilm’s plans, there isn’t really much indication of what the new title could be.

According to Kathleen Kennedy who spoke during Disney’s Investor Day stream, season three of The Mandalorian will come around Christmas of 2021, although show creator and producer Jon Favreau shared that December will instead see the release of the shows first spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett.

Whenever season three airs it will give us a much better look at the trajectory of the show and where the end could come. One thing that does seem likely is that the stars of the show aren’t set to go anywhere, even with the rumored change of name.