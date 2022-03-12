Fans may have already received a much-needed dose of Pedro Pascal’s Mando in The Book of Boba Fett, but that hasn’t made the wait for the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian any easier. Now, newly leaked set photos offer a first look at what Jon Favreau and his team are cooking behind the scenes for Din Djarin and Baby Grogu’s next adventure.

These leaked images, which you can see below, show the cockpit of a strange-looking ship that looks like the small chamber for the gun turret on the Millennium Falcon. There’s also a generic-looking entrance similar to the design of the Imperial ships. But what’s more striking is the third photo, showcasing red helmets that bear an undeniable resemblance to the apparel of Palpatine’s Red Guard, or Snoke’s Praetorian Guard from The Last Jedi.

Since The Mandalorian takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi, these could be remnants of the elite Red Guard, or perhaps Snoke’s cronies already making an appearance to set the stage for the rise of the First Order. The alternative is that Moff Gideon is much more resourceful than we originally thought and has a household guard of his own.

'The Art of the Mandalorian' Book Preview Images 1 of 7

Click to skip













Click to zoom

It’s still unclear if the big bad can break free of his New Republic prison and reunite with the Imperial remnants, but something tells us that Mando and Baby Yoda are far from being rid of his sinister influence.

The Mandalorian season three is currently in production, to be released sometime in late 2022.