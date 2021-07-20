The Mandalorian Star Teases Return As Bo-Katan In Season 3

The Mandalorian season 2 introduced a bunch of important characters into the show’s lore. But while Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) mostly featured just to set up their own spinoff series, Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze promises to continue to have a significant presence on the Disney Plus hit. Sure enough, the actress has now teased that she’s possibly already back at work in the Star Wars universe.

Sackhoff recently shared an Instagram story in which she revealed she was getting a COVID-19 test before she started shooting a mysterious project. The actress even hyped up the fact that her fans would be excited to know what she’s about to film.

“I’m on my way to go get my COVID test ’cause she’s goin’ back to work,” Sackhoff wrote. “Whaaat? What could it be on?”

Now, obviously Sackhoff is an in-demand star, so she could feasibly be taking about some completely unrelated production here. However, the actress doesn’t have any other upcoming projects announced right now and it’s believed that Mandalorian season 3 has just got the cameras rolling. So all the signs are pointing to Sackhoff donning Bo-Katan’s red wig for another go-around as the Mandalorian warrior.

Bo-Katan Kryze And The Nite Owls Get Their Own Mandalorian Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Bo-Katan debuted on the series in episode 3 of season 2 before returning in the season finale. Kryze seeks out Din Djarin’s help in her first appearance, but he refuses, only changing his mind when he needs allies to aid him in rescuing Grogu from Moff Gideon. Kryze agrees on the condition that she be the one to defeat Gideon in combat so that she can reclaim the Darksaber and become Mandalore’s true ruler. However, unaware of the rules, Djarin beats Gideon, making him the new reluctant head of his people.

Bo-Katan’s not going to give up her claim to rule, though, so you can bet that we’ve got a fight between her and Mando to come in season 3. It looks like the former allies are now enemies. We’ll find out how their clash plays out when The Mandalorian returns, probably sometime in 2022. The Book of Boba Fett hits Disney Plus this December.