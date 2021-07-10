The Mandalorian Season 3 Reportedly Coming In Spring 2022

When it was confirmed in the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian Season 2 finale that The Book of Boba Fett was coming in December 2021, a slot that had previously been earmarked for the adventures of Din Djarin, there were a lot of questions posed by the fanbase, especially when Jon Favreau had been teasing that Season 3 could begin filming as soon as early this year.

Of course, that didn’t happen and Temuera Morrison’s solo series has taken precedent; it has even been described as The Mandalorian Season 2.5. That’s hardly shocking when Morrison and Ming-Na Wen are reprising their roles, with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni executive producing and directing episodes, while the heavy involvement of Robert Rodriguez turns the Disney Plus dynamic duo into an even more exciting triumvirate.

Mando star Pedro Pascal is currently occupied shooting HBO’s video game adaptation The Last of Us until next summer, and having signed a first-position deal to play Joel, there was talk that he might not be throwing on the armor until production wrapped, which would set The Mandalorian back significantly.

However, a new leak offers that Season 3 could be coming to streaming as soon as next spring. A marketing platform in the publishing industry is touting a new Boba Fett graphic novel, which came burdened with the additional information that The Mandalorian will be back in Spring 2022.

While that’s far from a definite confirmation, and it doesn’t really fit the timeline in terms of The Last of Us‘ production schedule, given the very nature of the title hero and reluctance to remove his helmet, it wouldn’t be out of the question for at least some footage to be shot with stunt doubles until Pascal is ready to show up in person.