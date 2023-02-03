‘The Mandalorian’ theory hints Din Djarin’s quest isn’t as straightforward as it seems

The Mandalorian will explode back onto Disney Plus in just a few weeks, with the upcoming season promising some hot Mandalorian-on-Mandalorian action as Din Djarin clashes with Bo-Katan over the Darksaber. Before all that, Din has to atone for breaking code by removing his helmet in the second season, with the Armorer saying he must journey to the dark heart of his home planet to purify himself.

However, a smart fan theory says that the Armorer has ulterior motives, and this quest isn’t as straightforward as it seems. User u/TheMediocreCritic posits that she’s secretly grooming him to be the next Mandalore, and that immersing himself in the Living Waters of the planet’s core will be a test that’ll show he has what it takes to unite and lead his people.

This makes a lot of sense, particularly as in The Book of Boba Fett we saw the Armorer patiently training Din in how to use the Darksaber. This involved harnessing a purity of purpose within himself and removing all mental distractions, qualities which would be vital to becoming the leader of the many disparate clans.

The cherry on top is the notion that the title ‘Armorer’ isn’t simply because she makes armor, it’s that in finding and training a new Mandalore she can symbolically protect all Mandalorians.

We’ll know for certain very soon. The Mandalorian‘s third season premieres on Disney Plus in under a month’s time. The show has big shoes to fill after the excellent Andor, but we’re confident Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and a sterling lineup of guest directors can deliver the goods.