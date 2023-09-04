The missing piece of the MCU’s street-level puzzle reignites rumors by reuniting with Disney Plus-bound co-stars

A recent post on Krysten Ritter‘s social media has whipped MCU fans into a frenzy of excitement, sparking rumors about her potential Marvel future now that she’s been caught on camera hanging with her Defenders co-star and a formidable foe.

The Jessica Jones star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to repost an image of herself with a grinning Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and an exuberant Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), the stars of the Daredevil TV show.

Since 2021, there has been buzz about upcoming relaunch, Daredevil: Born Again, with Ritter rumored (but far from confirmed) to be reprising the role of Jessica Jones. Both Cox and D’Onofrio have already made their own Disney Plus debuts, in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Hawkeye, respectively, but so far New York’s most sarcastic super-sleuth has yet to materialize. With Jon Bernthal’s Punisher 100% confirmed to feature, though, the door is wide open for other veteran heroes of the so-called Defenders Saga to drop on by Hell’s Kitchen in the show, which was recently delayed.

Not that that’s enough for some fans, as the mere possibility that Disney Plus might revive The Defenders at some point delighted those who could not contain their excitement.

My darlings! It makes my heart sing seeing you and Charlie together 😍 You truly had such a special chemistry on The Defenders.



I hope we get to see you two sharing the screen as Matt and Jessica again, someday. I miss you in that role so freaking much 💚 — 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕕 ℝ. ℙ. 🏳️‍🌈 (they/them) (@DavidRP91) September 4, 2023

Jessica Jones fans are crossing their fingers to see the former superhero turned private detective return to the small screen.

I need Jessica Jones back like I need air, my fav Defender and Defender show, YOU ARE INCREDIBLE, LOVE U — Rafa (@olicitybuddie) September 3, 2023

MCU fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing three iconic actors unite in a single show and will support it in any incarnation.

I can not wait to see this show and all of you.😁 — David Gutierrez (@DavidGutie59009) September 4, 2023

Another fan took the opportunity to give a smooth shoutout to Ritter’s epic turn as the tragic Jane Margolis on Breaking Bad.

This seemingly innocent photo of a terrific trio of fan-favorites at Galaxycon on September 3 has done its job of fueling interest in seeing them share the screen together for the first time. Let’s hope Marvel Studios is listening.